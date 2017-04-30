No. 1-ranked prep player speaks highly of Kansas at Nike EYBL event

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2018 by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247sports.com and Scout.com, played up to his ranking in front of coaches from Kansas and his other five finalists at last weekend’s well-scouted Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis.
Bagley, a 6-10, 220-pound junior forward from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a Phoenix Phamily AAU loss to New York Lightning on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he scored 27 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a loss to Houston Hoops.
Bagley scored 24 points and grabbed 21 boards in a Saturday night showdown against 7-1 Bol Bol of California Supreme. Bol, the No. 7-ranked player in the Class of 2018, exploded for 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in victory.
“I have Kansas (on final list with Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, USC, Arizona) because it speaks for itself,” Bagley told Rivals.com. “It’s a great program. You see them every year, top in the country. They are always in the (NCAA) Tournament. I feel like if I go there I could get better and develop my game. I see a lot of guys in the NBA now who went to Kansas. That’s definitely a place I want to go (visit) in the future. It’s just a great place,” Bagley added.
Bagley said he would “probably” choose a school in the fall.
“I don’t want to be that type of player that waits it out and I’d like to get it out of the way so I can focus on my senior season,” he said.
Bagley averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds per game his junior season at (27-3) Sierra Canyon. He missed most of his sophomore season after moving from Arizona to California.
“There’s not one favorite,” Bagley, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, told the Lexington Herald-Leader, when asked about his recruitment.
Noted recruiting analyst Eric Bossi of Rivals.com: “Arizona is Bagley’s home state. UCLA has been pushing and Kentucky is becoming more and more prominent. A battle of blue bloods at the highest level is about to get extra fierce.”
Bol, a top big man prospect
Bol, the 7-foot-1 son of the late Manute Bol, exploded for 59 points on 21-of-30 shooting (6 of 7 from three) and grabbed 22 rebounds in two games for California Supreme AAU on Saturday in Indianapolis.
After playing for Bishop Miege his sophomore season, Bol transferred to Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif.
He’s received offers from KU, Arizona, USC, UCLA, Oregon, St. John’s and others. Rivals.com speculates that he’ll likely play for a college out West.
“It’s a beautiful thing when potential meets production and that’s what is happening with Bol,” Bossi wrote from Nike EYBL. “He sank deep threes, played above the rim, dominated on the glass and protected the rim. The leap his game has taken is substantial and outside of Bagley, Bol may be the best prospect in the junior class.”
Langford faring well at Uprising
Romeo Langford, a 6-4 junior from New Albany (Ind.) High, who is ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com, remained consistent at the Adidas Uprising AAU event in Atlanta. He scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Twenty Two Vision AAU in a loss to Game Elite on Saturday and followed that with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a victory. He’s considering KU, Indiana, Louisville, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and others.
KU looks at Wiseman
KU is recruiting James Wiseman, a 6-10 sophomore power forward from Ensworth High in Nashville, Tenn., who is ranked No. 4 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
He’s also being recruited by Kentucky, Duke, Indiana, Xavier, Iowa, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida, Florida State, SMU and others.
“Look for Wiseman to have offers from every big-time program in the country soon because of his immense upside,” Bossi wrote from Nike EYBL where Wiseman played for Bradley Beal Elite. KU is also recruiting Bradley Beal Elite player Darius Garland, a 6-0 junior point guard from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, who is ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
No. 9 Lewis has KU on list
KU is recruiting Scottie Lewis, a 6-4 sophomore shooting guard from Ranney Prep School in Tinton Falls, N.J., who is ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. He played for Team Rio International at the Under Armour Association event in Indianapolis over the weekend.
“A human jumping jack, there is nothing ordinary about Lewis. He is a first-class athlete, a tremendous defender and is now rounding out into an unstoppable piece on the offensive end,” wrote Corey Evans of Rivals.com. Lewis is considering KU, Duke, Kentucky, St. John’s, Florida, Seton Hall and others.
“Outside of his highlight reel dunk, Lewis did everything that you would want from a Top 10 prospect as he continues to cement himself as one of the best out of the 2019 class,” Evans added.
No. 32 King fares well at Nike event
Louis King, a 6-6 junior small forward from Hudson Catholic in Columbus, N.J., who is ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com, told Zagsblog.com he’s considering KU, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, UCLA, Syracuse, Indiana and others. The Team Final AAU player had 19 points and 10 rebounds with coaches from KU and others in attendance Friday at the Nike EYBL. He followed that with a 29-point game on Saturday morning, making 5 threes in 7 tries.
“What matters to me first is education,” he told Zagsblog.com. “Other than that, no clue.”
Canada’s Barrett may reclassify
R.J. Barrett, a 6-6 sophomore forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy (originally from Canada) who is ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2019, says he’ll decide in August whether he will reclassify to the Class of 2018.
The UPlay Canada AAU standout said how he fares at the upcoming Under19 World Championships in Cairo, Egypt will factor in his decision whether to arrive at college a year earlier than planned.
He’s considering KU, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, Arizona, Duke and others.
“I haven’t really looked at any schools. I’m just trying to get better as a basketball player, and wherever I end up, I end up,” he told Zagsblog.com from Nike EYBL.
“No matter what environment I go into – I could be playing against LeBron James and the best players in the world – and I’ll always believe I can do my thing,” Barrett added. “That’s just that confidence that I have.”
Scout.com’s Evan Daniels can see Barrett reclassifying, thus being a senior next season.
“I think there’s a pretty good possibility he does it,” Daniels told the Lexington Herald-Leader from Nike EYBL. “I mean, if I was the kid, I would. He’s the No. 1 prospect in his class. He’d probably be in the Top 2 in 2018. And he’s a guy we’re projecting to be an NBA player. So, he’s good enough. He might as well get to the money quicker.”
Daniels said Barrett likely would be ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2018 behind Bagley and just ahead of a pair of KU targets — Zion Williamson (6-6 junior, Spartanburg, S.C. Day School) and Langford.
“He’s a versatile scorer and a really talented passer,” Daniels said of Barrett. “He’s skilled. He’s pretty good from mid-range-and-in right now. I think the next step is working on his long-range jump shot. And the kid appears to be a very hard worker, so I think that will come in time.
LA’s Bernard on KU’s radar
Jules Bernard, a 6-5 junior shooting guard from Los Angeles Winward High who is ranked No. 46 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com, has received an offer from KU. The Compton Magic AAU player, who played well at Adidas Uprising over the weekend in Atlanta, also has Arizona State, Cal, UCLA, USC and others on his list.
Louisiana player looks at KU
KU, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and LSU are recruiting Javonte Smart, a 6-4 junior point guard from Scotlandville (La.) High, 247sports.com reports. Smart is ranked No. 11 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
“Of course, I’m going to think I’m the best point guard,” Smart told 247sports.com. “You’re supposed to. I’m a playmaker. I’m a big guard. I play defense and I just like to win and I do whatever it takes to win. If it’s scoring, getting my teammates buckets, key steals, whatever I need to do to win.”
