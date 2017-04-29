University of Kansas

April 29, 2017 8:36 PM

KU football players Brandon Stewart, Fish Smithson sign deals as undrafted free agents

By Jesse Newell

No Kansas football players were taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, but two will have opportunities to make rosters after signing free-agent deals late Saturday.

Cornerback Brandon Stewart latched on with the Los Angeles Chargers — the same team that employs former KU safety Darrell Stuckey. Stewart started in all 12 games for Kansas last season, contributing three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Safety Fish Smithson, meanwhile, signed with Washington. He was an Big 12 coaches first-team selection after leading the Jayhawks with 93 tackles and four interceptions.

