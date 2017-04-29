KU’s Mykhailiuk, Mason, Jackson invited to NBA Combine

Kansas junior Svi Mykhailiuk, senior Frank Mason and freshman Josh Jackson have all received invitations to the NBA Combine, which will be held May 9-14 in Chicago, KU basketball coach Bill Self confirmed to The Star on Saturday.
Mykhailiuk, who has not signed with an agent, has until May 24 to decide if he will return to college for his senior year. Jackson has signed with an agent and will not return to school. Mason, the consensus national player of the year, has used up his college eligibility.
Mykhailiuk also will be allowed to hold individual workouts with NBA teams.
