KU football adds Nebraska transfer, former Rockhurst lineman Zach Hannon

The Kansas football team will be getting some offensive line depth from a former Rockhurst standout.
Zach Hannon, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior, will be coming to KU as a graduate transfer, he announced on this Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
I have officially decided to finish my collegiate career as a Jayhawk! God is good Can't wait to get to Lawrence #RCJH pic.twitter.com/CtW734EMJT— Zach Hannon (@_HannonZach72) April 27, 2017
During his four years at Nebraska, Hannon mostly contributed on special teams. He announced on Twitter earlier this month that he would be transferring while also mentioning that his father, Timothy, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.
#GBR pic.twitter.com/pEP4v5DcBl— Zach Hannon (@_HannonZach72) April 1, 2017
Hannon was a three-star Rivals recruit out of high school, splitting time between guard and tackle during his three years as a starter. He originally chose Nebraska over Arkansas and Missouri.
