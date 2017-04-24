University of Kansas

Wichita lineman Mac Copeland orally commits to Kansas football

By Jesse Newell

The Kansas football team added to its 2018 recruiting class Monday when Wichita offensive lineman Mac Copeland announced his commitment on Twitter.

Copeland, who is 6 feet 5 and 250 pounds, is unranked by Rivals. He’s the Jayhawks’ eighth commitment in the class of 2018 and the first from the state of Kansas.

Though oral commitments like Copeland’s are non-binding, KU is set to have its best-ever recruiting class if the team’s current pledges hold. The Jayhawks’ 2018 class is ranked 14th nationally by Rivals and 16th by 247sports’ composite rankings.

Copeland’s two older brothers have Kansas State football ties; Myles played for the Wildcats during 2012-15, while Mitch will be a junior in the 2017 season.

Monday marked the first day of the KU coaches’ weeklong “Kansas Blast,” as the staff attempts to visit every high school in the state.

