KU notebook: Former Jayhawk Carlton Bragg considering five schools

Former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg, who announced plans to transfer on April 6, is considering Illinois, Xavier, Cincinnati, North Carolina State and Arizona State, his mentor, Michael Graves, confirmed in a text message on Wednesday night.
Graves, one of Bragg’s assistant coaches at Cleveland’s Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, said no schools would be added to the list of possible transfer destinations. Bragg had provided the same list earlier Wednesday night to CBSsports.com and ESPN.com.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Bragg averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.8 minutes per game during a stormy 2016-17 season in which the sophomore was suspended for four of KU’s 35 games. He did not play in the Jayhawks’ season-ending Elite Eight loss to Oregon.
Shaq’s son picks Arizona
Shareef O’Neal, a 6-9, 200-pound junior forward from Crossroads School in Santa Monica Calif., and son of former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, on Wednesday committed to Arizona.
He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, USC, California, Georgetown, Arizona State and others.
O’Neal is ranked No. 16 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
KU, Illinois possibilities for Charlie Moore
Another top point guard from Chicago is available in recruiting.
Charlie Moore, a 5-11, 170-pound freshman from the University of California originally out of Chicago’s Morgan Park High School, has announced plans to leave the Pac-12 school.
Jon Rothstein of CBSsports.com reports that KU and Illinois “have emerged as the two likeliest landing spots,” for Moore, who averaged 12.2 points per game on 38.8 percent shooting and 3.5 assists in his rookie campaign. A starter for Cal (21-13), Moore hit 45 of 128 threes for 35.2 percent. He made 99 of 131 free throws for 75.6 percent and dished out 120 assists to 99 turnovers.
Moore averaged 28.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game his senior year in high school. He was ranked No. 55 in the class of 2016 by Rivals.com.
KU has landed a commitment from Chicago’s Markese Jacobs, a 5-11 sophomore from Uplift Community High, who announced plans to transfer to Hillcrest Prep in Arizona for his junior season.
Jacobs plays for MacIrvin Fire AAU, as did Moore. Chicago, of course, is the home of former KU guard Sherron Collins.
More Preston, Garrett rankings
KU signees Billy Preston and Marcus Garrett were ranked Nos. 21 and 67 respectively in Scout.com’s final player rankings for the class of 2017 released on Wednesday.
Preston, a 6-9, 220-pound senior forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., is ranked No. 10 by Rivals.com and No. 17 by ESPN.com. Garrett, a 6-5 senior point guard from Dallas Skyline High, is ranked No. 38 by Rivals.com and No. 61 by ESPN.com.
Report: Duval did visit Duke
Blue-chip point guard prospect Trevon Duval, who reported Tuesday on Twitter that he was not visiting Duke, did indeed stop by the campus on Tuesday, sources told Zagsblog.com.
The 6-2 senior from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has a final list of Duke, KU, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall. Various recruiting services consider Duke the favorite to land Rivals.com’s No. 4-ranked player in the class of 2017.
Creighton pursues Allen
Creighton coach Greg McDermott traveled to Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) on Tuesday to meet with Thomas Allen, a 6-2 senior point guard who is also considering KU, Texas, Xavier, Georgetown, Mississippi, Nebraska and others. He’s ranked No. 99 in the class of 2017 according to Rivals.com.
“Allen decommitted from N.C. State after its coaching change and several schools have been involved since. Kansas made the biggest push early, offering him quickly and visiting him at his high school a couple times. The Jayhawks have had success with late signees from Brewster Academy in the past, too. But other schools have jumped in the mix, with (Patrick) Ewing and Georgetown calling recently. Xavier is also involved,” writes ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
Hamilton has Jayhawks on list
Jairus Hamilton, a 6-7 junior small forward from Cannon School in Concord, N.H., who is ranked No. 35 in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, North Carolina, Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Wake Forest and others. North Carolina is considered the leader.
“Frank Mason had a heckuva year. They’ll be back in the mix next year too. That’s another really good program,” Hamilton told Rivals.com, referring to KU.
Jordan Brown, Moses Brown consider Kansas
KU is the current favorite to land Jordan Brown, a 6-10 junior forward from Woodcreek High in Roseville, Calif., according to Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.
Brown, the No. 4-ranked player in the Class of 2018, is also considering Arizona, California, St. John’s and others.
KU also is recruiting Moses Brown, a 7-foot junior from Archbishop Molloy in New York. The No. 6-rated player in the class of 2018 also has Arizona, UConn, Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, St. John’s and others on his list.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments