KU notebook: Trevon Duval’s list stands at five schools; Billy Preston faring well at Brand Classic practices

Trevon Duval, the No. 1-rated point guard in the high school recruiting Class of 2017, tells USA Today he’s in no hurry to announce his college choice.
“I’m still enjoying it,” Duval said on Thursday of the recruiting process. Duval was in Brooklyn, N.Y. — site of Friday’s Jordan Brand Classic (7 p.m., Central time, Barclays Center, ESPN2). “I’m treating it as a kid, and I’m having fun with it still.”
Duval, a 6-foot-2 senior from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who is ranked No. 4 overall by Rivals.com, has a final five of Kansas, Duke, Arizona, Seton Hall and Baylor.
He’s visited all five schools.
“I definitely look at where guys are going, transfers and who’s going to the NBA,” Duval, who grew up in Wilmington, Del., told USA Today. “My decision is a big thing to me. I just have to get it done. We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to decide. We still don’t know yet. Each of the schools has a chance and something that I really like. They’re all aggressively recruiting me in their own way.”
Here’s Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi’s take on Duval’s recruitment: “The general consensus is that Duke is the team to beat and there are many who feel that way because of a thought that Duval initially pursued the Blue Devils. That story has probably been embellished a bit over time, but the feeling is definitely out there that Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils are the team to beat.
“What I find so interesting is that as we enter the last leg of Duval’s recruitment, I don’t think that any of his finalists feel particularly great about where they stand, but none of them seem to feel out of it. Baylor does look to have the longest of shots here, and I still think that if there is a leader, it’s Duke. But, Arizona, Kansas, Seton Hall? I wouldn’t count any of them out just yet and we are going to start hearing rumors that run the entire spectrum over the next few weeks.”
Preston to play in Jordan Classic
KU signee Billy Preston, a 6-9 senior forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., who is ranked No. 10 nationally, will compete in the Jordan Brand Classic as well.
“NBA guys were high yesterday on Kansas’ Billy Preston and Western Kentucky’s Mitchell Robinson,” tweeted Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.com on Thursday.
Porter misses practices with sore back
Incoming Missouri power forward Michael Porter Jr., did not participate in Jordan Brand Classic practices on Wednesday or Thursday in New York, according to Zagsblog.com. He has a sore back and is questionable for Friday’s game.
Porter, the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2017, was named MVP of the McDonald’s All-America Game after scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the West’s 109-107 win over the East on March 29 in Chicago. He scored 19 points as the U.S. team beat the World team, 98-87, in last week’s Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore.
Porter told Zagsblog that former Illinois commit Jeremiah Tilmon, a 6-10 senior center from East St. Louis (Ill.) High, who is ranked No. 42 nationally, “is really interested” in MU. Several recruiting services have reported that Kansas coach Bill Self will visit Tilmon on Friday in East St. Louis.
KU ranked No. 1 by CBS
CBSsports.com, which updated its 2017-18 preseason rankings on Thursday, has Kansas at No. 1, followed by Arizona, Michigan State, North Carolina and Louisville.
“Why the Jayhawks are here: KU is losing Frank Mason and (almost certainly) Josh Jackson. But four of the top eight scorers should be back — and the Jayhawks will also add five-star transfer Malik Newman and five-star freshman Billy Preston. So Bill Self will likely win a 14th straight Big 12 title and then some,” writes Gary Parrish of CBS.sports.com.
