Incoming KU transfer K.J. Lawson curses former coach Tubby Smith in Snapchat video

Incoming Kansas transfer K.J. Lawson took to social media Thursday to vent about Memphis coach Tubby Smith.
In a Snapchat video, the 6-foot-7 small forward speaks over the lyrics of a song, saying, “This is what we do when we leave Tubby. F--- Tubby.”
K.J. and his brother, Dedric, announced their intentions to transfer to KU on Monday.
One possible reason for the words could be Smith’s treatment of the Lawsons’ father, Keelon. He was a Memphis assistant coach for two seasons before he was demoted by Smith to director of player development last year.
K.J. averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds last season, while 6-foot-9 brother Dedric made the all-American Athletic Conference first team while contributing 19.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
