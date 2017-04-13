University of Kansas

April 13, 2017 5:45 PM

Incoming KU transfer K.J. Lawson curses former coach Tubby Smith in Snapchat video

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

Incoming Kansas transfer K.J. Lawson took to social media Thursday to vent about Memphis coach Tubby Smith.

In a Snapchat video, the 6-foot-7 small forward speaks over the lyrics of a song, saying, “This is what we do when we leave Tubby. F--- Tubby.”

K.J. and his brother, Dedric, announced their intentions to transfer to KU on Monday.

One possible reason for the words could be Smith’s treatment of the Lawsons’ father, Keelon. He was a Memphis assistant coach for two seasons before he was demoted by Smith to director of player development last year.

K.J. averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds last season, while 6-foot-9 brother Dedric made the all-American Athletic Conference first team while contributing 19.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year'

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year' 0:58

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year'
Bill Self on upcoming decisions for Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk 1:06

Bill Self on upcoming decisions for Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk
Bill Self: I'll be disappointed if Malik Newman is not All-Big 12 player 0:43

Bill Self: I'll be disappointed if Malik Newman is not All-Big 12 player

View More Video

Sports Videos