KU recruiting notes: Hutchinson’s Shakur Juiston plans visit to Iowa State

Kansas recruiting target Shakur Juiston, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound sophomore forward from Hutchinson Community College who is visiting UNLV this weekend, will visit Iowa State on April 14-16, Cyclonealert.com reported on Saturday.
Juiston — who averaged 17.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season for national champion Hutchinson CC — is expected to visit KU later this month, the website reported.
Juiston, a graduate of Paterson (N.J.) Eastside High School, has a list of Kansas, Iowa State, UNLV, Illinois, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, St. Bonaventure, Seton Hall and VCU, the Hutchinson News reported. Zagsblog.com has also mentioned Rutgers, St. Joe’s and UConn.
“They’ve (Cyclones) done a great job recruiting him,” Hutchinson assistant coach Jay Cyriac told Cyclonealert.com. “I think (Cyclones head coach) Steve Prohm has taken it upon himself to recruit him and I know that stands out for Shakur that the head coach is the one recruiting him. They’ve been the most vigilant as far as every step of the way and I think Shakur realizes that. They’ve probably recruited him the hardest.”
Juiston, MVP of the national junior college tournament, posted 24 double-doubles and one triple-double this season.
Duval scores six in Hoop Summit game
Trevon Duval, a 6-2 senior point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting and dished out three assists while playing 12 minutes in Team USA’s 98-87 victory over the World Team on Friday at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore.
Duval, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2017 according to Rivals.com, hurt his ankle with 7:18 left in the first quarter. He returned in the second half.
Duval — who has a recruiting list of Kansas, Duke, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall — hit the only three-pointer he attempted.
“Duval had moments during the week but seemed to coast at times and was injured early in the game though he did return in the second half,” wrote Christopher Reina of realgm.com.
Michael Porter Jr., who has committed to Missouri, scored 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting (8 of 9 from free-throw line) and grabbed four rebounds for Team USA.
During the game, ESPN2 mistakenly posted a graphic that referred to Porter as a “verbal commitment to Kentucky.” No, he hasn’t changed his mind. Porter will definitely play for new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin next season.
Porter had back to back one-handed slam dunks in the last minute to help wrap up the victory for Team USA.
“Porter is the best prospect at the Nike Hoop Summit in the four straight years I’ve been here,” Reina writes.
“If Porter continues his current trajectory, he will be the best wing prospect to enter the draft since Kevin Durant in 2007. Porter is polished in all facets of the game and can score however he wants, wherever he wants. Porter plays with a high level of physicality and tremendous balance. Like most players of his skill level, Porter doesn’t seem consistently committed on defense, but he’ll be able to have an on/off switch on that end, and his elevation will make him an occasional weakside rim protector. Porter would be picked ahead of both Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball if he were eligible (for NBA Draft) this year.”
Evans down to three schools
Former Rice guard Marcus Evans, a 6-2 sophomore from Virginia Beach, Va., has narrowed his list of transfer possibilities to three schools: Arizona, VCU and Miami, he reported on Twitter. Evans averaged 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Owls in 2016-17.
