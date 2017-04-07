KU football tight end Jace Sternberger to transfer

0:59 KU forward Carlton Bragg on his resurgence Pause

33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18

2:05 Kansas' Josh Jackson asked Frank Mason about overcoming nervousness

2:05 KU's Frank Mason is NABC player of year

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

0:27 Hyperloop One could bring supersonic-speed transit to Missouri

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?