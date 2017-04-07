KU football tight end Jace Sternberger to transfer

Kansas tight end Jace Sternberger will be transferring from the program, he announced on his Twitter account Friday morning.
Sternberger, from Kingfisher, Okla., played in 10 games for KU as a redshirt freshman last year, catching one pass for five yards.
“These past two years have been amazing and a true learning experience,” Sternberger wrote. “I will be forever grateful for all of the friendships that I have made over this time period.”
KU, which has only two other tight ends on the current roster, will have starter Ben Johnson returning in the fall while also welcoming in true freshman Kenyon Tabor, a Derby native and the team’s top in-state recruit.
