KU hoops notebook: Jackson projected as No. 3 pick in 2017 by ESPN, Kanter lists KU as possible destination

2:05 KU's Frank Mason is NABC player of year Pause

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:00 It's not Niagra Falls, but it's an impressive waterfall for Kansas

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'