Former KU player, assistant C.B. McGrath named UNC Wilmington coach

Former KU guard C.B. McGrath officially was named UNC Wilmington’s 11th head coach on Monday. He begins the job Tuesday.
McGrath, who hails from Topeka, has worked for former KU coach Roy Williams the past 14 seasons at North Carolina.
"UNCW is an outstanding institution in a wonderful community. It’s an exciting time for me personally, as well as for my family," McGrath said in a statement. "Ever since I began visiting the Wilmington area, UNCW has always been a dream job for me. I’ve been following the program for some time. It’s on the upswing, and we want to move it forward from there. I’m looking forward to the challenge and using what was accomplished the past two years as a springboard for the future."
UNC Wilmington has made the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.
McGrath, a 1997 KU grad, also worked for Williams four years at KU. He was a team captain in 1997 and lettered four seasons as a point guard. The Jayhawks were a perfect 58-0 at home during his career as a player. He played in 112 career games, scored 82 points, and had 113 assists and 35 steals.
McGrath’s wife, Kris, played tennis at KU, where she was Big 12 Player of the Year. The couple has twin daughters, Kate and Addison, and a son, Hunter.
"We conducted a thorough search for someone who would continue the successful style and championship culture that we have instilled here," UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass said. "C.B. has worked alongside one of the nation’s top head coaches in Roy Williams. He is a tireless recruiter and excellent game tactician. Everyone in Seahawk Nation will enjoy getting to know him, and we’re very pleased to welcome C.B. and his family to Wilmington."
Dooley a candidate at New Mexico?
Former KU assistant coach Joe Dooley, the fourth-year head coach at Florida Gulf Coast, has spoken with New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs about the Lobos’ head coaching vacancy, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
Dooley is a former New Mexico assistant on Fran Fraschilla’s Lobos staff (1999-2002). He worked on Bill Self’s coaching staff at KU for 10 seasons. Nebraska’s Tim Miles also is reportedly a candidate, but he’d likely have to take a pay cut if he moved to the Mountain West school.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
