Bill Self on his father's influence

Oak Hill Academy forward Billy Preston discussed playing in the McDonald's All-American Game, which is Wednesday in Chicago, and his plans to help recruit more talent to replenish the Jayhawks' roster.
Oregon six-year senior Dylan Ennis won't buy teammate Jordan Bell a car but he is appreciative of his efforts in the Ducks' Elite Eight win over Kansas on Saturday at the Sprint Center. He also talks about Oregon's game plan for KU freshman Josh Jackson.
No. 3 Oregon defeated top-seeded Kansas 74-60 in the NCAA Midwest Regional Final on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Sprint Center in Kansas City. Landen Lucas, Josh Jackson and Devonté Graham spoke about the loss in the locker room following the game.
A huge crowd of Kansas fans left KC Live disappointed when the Oregon Ducks ousted the number-one seeded Jayhawks, 64-60, in the NCAA's Elite Eight game played at the Sprint Center. The crowd gathered to cheer on the Jayhawks in the Power