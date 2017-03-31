KU’s Bill Self awaits Naismith Hall of Fame call Saturday morning

Bill Self and 13 other finalists will find out Saturday if they have officially been named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.
The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman on Friday night reported that 14th-year KU coach Self will be one of those individuals named to the Hall’s Class of 2017.
Self did not immediately return a text message seeking comment.
Enshrinement ceremonies and events will be Sept. 7-9 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The year’s list of finalists includes Self, plus eight other first-time finalists: NBA referee Hugh Evans, former UConn player Rebecca Lobo, former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, two-time NBA defensive player of the year Sidney Moncrief, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former NBA coach Rudy Tomjanovich and five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber.
Previous finalists included again this year for consideration are five-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway, the all-time winningest boys high school coach Robert Hughes, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, four-time Division III national champion coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU National Champions Wayland Baptist University.
The 54-year-old Self has won 13 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles and the 2008 NCAA championship. His Jayhawks also reached the 2012 title game.
Finalists needed 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee to be enshrined.
