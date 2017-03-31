No. 1-rated prospect in Class of 2018 has KU on current list

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1-ranked basketball prospect in the recruiting Class of 2018, on Friday revealed a new top six list of schools in a Bleacher Report video.
They are: Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Southern California and UCLA.
His previous list did not include KU and USC, but did include Arizona State and Oregon. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward — or “point forward,” as the video said — from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., averaged 24.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game his junior season for the 27-3 Trailblazers.
“All the hype just elevates my game. I plan to be the greatest to ever play. I’ll never be outworked. Where I’ll go next … the decision is near,” Bagley said on the video.
He won a state title his freshman season at Corona del Sol High in Tempe, Ariz. He attended Phoenix Hillcrest Prep briefly his sophomore year before moving over to Sierra Canyon High, where he was declared ineligible for competition for that season.
Bagley is ranked No. 1 in the class by Rivals.com, ESPN.com and Scout.com.
“Bagley has emerged as one of, if not the best, high school prospects in the game,” reads ESPN.com’s scouting report of Bagley. “At 6-11 with multi-dimensional skills and blessed elite athletic ability he impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His soft shooting touch, scoring instincts and ballhanding ability make him unique at his size. … What would make him reach his enormous potential and project out as one of the best we have seen in a decade would be his continued work ethic and attention to defensive details.
“With effort he should record a double-double and flirt with a triple-double each game because he is that good. A remarkable set of skills and scoring instincts at a young age who is now starting to grow into his body.”
Ashton-Langford on market again
A second Brewster Academy guard has decommitted from a university this week and will be available to sign with any school.
Makai Ashton-Langford, a 6-2 senior point guard from the Wolfeboro, N.H., school, on Friday asked out of his letter-of-intent with Connecticut. On Thursday, Thomas Allen, a 6-2 senior combo guard at Brewster, was released from his North Carolina State letter-of-intent.
Ashton-Langford, who is ranked No. 38 in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.com, told ESPN.com he would like to take a few visits before making a decision. He initially chose UConn over Louisville and Providence, but ESPN.com’s Adam Finkelstein speculates, “with schools like Duke, Kansas, Syracuse, Georgetown, N.C. State, and others all still in the market for an immediate impact point guard, he’s likely to have a wealth of options in the coming weeks.”
Allen told The News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C., that he’s heard from coaches from Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Providence, Auburn, Butler, Nebraska, Xavier and others. He’s ranked No 149 nationally by Rivals.com.
Marcus Evans, a high-scoring 6-2 point guard who recently announced plans to leave Rice after two seasons, has heard from KU, VCU, North Carolina State, St. John’s, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Creighton, Baylor, Florida Sate, Miami and Texas Tech, according to Rivals.com. Evans averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds his sophomore season. He’s originally from Cape Henry Collegiate in Chesapeake, Va. He will have to sit out next season before having two years of eligibility remaining. Evans was unranked his senior year of high school.
McGrath to Wilmington
Former KU guard C.B. McGrath has apparently landed his first head coaching job. The 40-year-old McGrath, who has worked on Roy Williams’ North Carolina coaching staff for 14 seasons, has a verbal agreement in place to become the next coach at UNC Wilmington, both ESPN and the Wilmington Star-News reported.
The school’s Board of Trustees must approve the contract on Monday before the hire is made official. McGrath, who is from Topeka, replaces Kevin Keatts, who left in early March to become the coach at N.C. State.
