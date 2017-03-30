‘Bring your sun screen’ is advice of Mitch Lightfoot to those heading to Arizona this weekend for Final Four

0:48 Frank Mason accepts AP Player of Year award Pause

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

2:02 Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

1:09 Fans react to KU's Elite Eight loss to Oregon

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation

0:58 KU's Landen Lucas: 'You hope you're not remembered for that'

23:05 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live: Sam on KU basketball, Raiders move, Royals and more