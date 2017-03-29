Kansas basketball gets date with Syracuse next season

Kansas will meet Syracuse in the third-annual Hoophall Miami Invitational on Dec. 2 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Fla., the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the two schools announced Wednesday.
The KU-Syracuse game will be contested at a yet-to-be-determined time on ESPN.
The matchup is part of a one-day doubleheader that also includes Miami versus Princeton at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Hoophall tournament will provide KU and Syracuse with three opponents to be played on the KU and Syracuse campuses. KU will meet Texas Southern on Nov. 21, Oakland on Nov. 24 and Toledo on Nov. 28 at Allen Fieldhouse.
"We are looking forward to playing in the Hoophall Invitational and taking our team to Miami next season," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "Year in and year out, Syracuse has been one of the best programs in the nation. Playing Syracuse in an NBA arena will be great exposure for our program.”
KU is 2-3 all-time versus Syracuse. The most recent meeting came in the finals of the 2008 CBE Classic at Sprint Center. Syracuse won 89-81 in overtime. The Orange defeated the Jayhawks 81-78 in the 2003 NCAA title game in New Orleans. KU is 1-0 versus Oakland, 1-0 vs. Toledo and 3-0 vs. Texas Southern.
"We are excited to participate in the 2017 Hoophall Miami Invitational," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "The opportunity to play a quality program like Kansas in Miami will be as strong a test as we could hope for our team.”
The following season, the Jayhawks will play in the 2018 Preseason NIT, which will include two games at Allen Fieldhouse and two in New York. The opponents have not yet been announced.
KU next season will meet Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 14 at Chicago’s United Center. KU also will have a game at Allen Fieldhouse in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against a yet-to-be determined opponent.
KU will travel to Nebraska to complete a two-year home-and-home with a game on Dec. 16. The Jayhawks will meet Stanford on Dec. 21 in Sacramento, Calif., in the second game of a four-year series. KU also will play host to Arizona State on Dec. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Tickets are now available for the 2017 Hoophall Miami Invitational via Ticketmaster.com or by contacting the AmericanAirlines Arena box office.
