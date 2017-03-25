Try as he might, Frank Mason couldn’t carry Kansas in region final

In the end, Kansas’ best player, perhaps the one who will win the majority of top national individual awards, couldn’t get the Jayhawks through their biggest game.
But Frank Mason went down battling with 21 points.
The Jayhawks fell to Oregon 74-60 in a crushing ending to a season that seemed destined for the Final Four.
Playing in friendly Sprint Center, Kansas couldn’t overcome Oregon’s standouts, primarily Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey.
Too often the Ducks’ top guns shot over the smaller Mason and backcourt mate Devonte Graham, allowing Oregon to open a large lead that Kansas could never put much of a dent in.
With his supporting cast largely ineffective, Mason attempted to shoulder the load. It wasn’t enough to prevent one of the most disappointed tournament losses of the Bill Self era.
Mason has already been named consensus All-America and won the first national player of the year award, presented by the Sporting News.
The final few seconds ticked away and Mason attempted one last shot. Like most for the Jayhawks on Saturday, this one rimmed out, leaving his final stat line at 8 for 20 from the floor, four assists and four rebounds.
He ends his KU career as the program’s sixth-leading career scorer and sixth in assists.
Mason entered the game with a Big 12-leading 20.9-point scoring average and in three-point percentage at 48.2.
He was KU’s top scorer in the NCAA Tournament, topping 20 points in all four games. He finished the season having scoring at least 20 points in seven straight games. He was named to the Midwest Regional all-tournament team, along with Jackson from the Jayhawks and Oregon’s Brooks, Dorsey and Jordan Bell, who was named the region’s most outstanding player.
After the handshake line, Mason was the last KU player to leave the floor.
His story endeared him to Kansas fans. Mason came to Lawrence as the lowest profile player in a recruiting class that included Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid and Wayne Selden.
Mason signed to play at Towson State out of Petersburg, Va., but didn’t qualify academically and attended a year of military school.
His game grew and he got an offer from Kansas. Earlier in the week, coach Bill Self called him the “steal of the recruiting class.” Not just for Kansas but nationally.
Saturday, the trouble for Kansas started early, after Josh Jackson picked up his second foul 2 1/2 minutes into the game, the Jayhawks lost their most creative offensive weapon for the bulk of the half.
Mason took it upon himself to carry Kansas, and although KU played from behind throughout the first half, Mason’s scoring kept it within striking distance.
But a pair of three-pointers from Tyler Dorsey, including a buzzer-beater that banked in from about 30 feet, gave the Ducks an 11-point halftime lead.
That was the game’s critical stretch. Mason’s scoring was the Jayhawks’ counter to the Oregon hot hand. But on the final two possessions of the first half, KU committed turnovers and the Ducks got the baskets from Dorsey.
The Jayhawks could never recover. Mason couldn’t keep up the scoring pace and the rest of Kansas couldn’t pick him up, ending the career of one of the Jayhawks’ greatest players.
Mason likely will be at the Final Four in Glendale, Ariz., this week to collect other individual honors. That’s now he wanted to attend his first Final Four.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
