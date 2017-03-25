KU players, coaches return to locker room after Elite Eight loss

University of Kansas junior guard Devonté Graham talks about the Elite Eight, playing relaxed, the expected atmosphere and how high the score might be during his Friday session with reporters at the Sprint Center.
Kansas senior guard Frank Mason III answered questions on Friday about the Jayhawks' Elite Eight game against Oregon on Saturday night at the Sprint Center. The winner advances to the Final Four in Glendale, Ariz. KU lost to Villanova in this round last year.
Before Bill Self got back to the locker room, KU guard Devonté Graham said the players made a tweak to how they approached their high pick-and-roll play, freeing up Graham and Mason to score in the second half.
KU's Josh Jackson and Landen Lucas spoke in the locker room following their 98-66 victory over Purdue in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The Jayhawks advanced to the Elite Eight with the win.