Kansas-Oregon lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 3 seed Oregon
WHEN/WHERE: 7:49 p.m. Saturday, Sprint Center.
TV/RADIO: TBS; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.9
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 9.7
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.9
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.7
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.5
P No. Oregon Ht. Yr. PPG
F 1 Jordan Bell 6-9 Jr. 10.9
F 24 Dillon Brooks 6-7 Jr. 16.3
G 3 Payton Pritchard 6-2 Fr. 7.6
G 5 Tyler Dorsey 6-4 Soph. 14.1
G 31 Dylan Ennis 6-2 Sr. 10.7
ABOUT KANSAS (31-4): KU leads the all-time series, 4-3. In the only NCAA Tournament meeting, KU rolled 104-86 in an Elite Eight battle on March 24, 2002, in Madison, Wis. KU ultimately lost to Maryland, 97-88, in a Final Four semifinal on March 30, 2002 in Atlanta. The Jayhawks beat Oregon, 66-49, in the semifinals of the Great Alaska Shootout on Nov. 24, 1984, in Anchorage. KU also won, 77-67, on Dec. 13, 2003, in Kemper Arena. KU fell to Oregon the year before, 84-78, on Dec. 7, 2002, in Portland. KU has played the Ducks just once at Allen Fieldhouse, winning, 67-49, on Dec. 15, 1973. Oregon beat KU twice in Eugene: 66-61 on Dec. 29, 1947 and 61-53, on Dec. 30, 1947. KU is 35-11 all-time as a No. 1 seed. Josh Jackson has 12 double-doubles, a KU freshman record. Jackson has averaged 18.3 ppg and 7.9 rpg in the last 15 games. Jackson has made 23 of 45 threes (51.5 percent) in the last 15 games. Svi Mykhailiuk has made multiple threes in 12 of his last 17 games. KU is 145 of 190 from the free-throw line in the last nine games (76.3 percent). Frank Mason has made 100 of his last 116 free throws covering 14 games. That’s 86.2 percent. Mason has led KU in scoring in 25 of 35 games, including five of the last six and eight of the last 10. Devonté Graham has made four or more threes in 11 games, including his last three and five of his last six contests.
ABOUT OREGON (32-5): Oregon defeated Michigan, 69-68, in Thursday’s Sweet 16. Oregon has qualified for the NCAAs five straight seasons and is making its second straight regional final appearance. Oklahoma beat Oregon in the 2016 Elite Eight, 80-68, in Anaheim, Calif. The Ducks have won 11 of 12 games, losing only to Arizona in that span. UO has beaten Iona, Rhode Island and Michigan in the tournament. The team has won a school-record 32 games. It’s the third 30-win season for the Ducks, joining last season (31) and 1944-45 (30). Tyler Dorsey has scored 20-plus points in a career-best six straight games. Dorsey is the second player in program history to reach 1,000 points as a sophomore (1,007) joining teammate Dillon Brooks, who accomplished the feat last year. Jordan Bell has four straight 12-rebound games in the tournament, joining an elite list of players that includes Larry Johnson (UNLV), Shaquille O’Neal (LSU), Antonio McDyess (Alabama), Tim Duncan (Wake Forest), Mark Madsen (Stanford), Emeka Okafor (UConn) and Blake Griffin (Oklahoma). The Ducks have set a school record for blocks (6.3 per game, 233). The Ducks also set the school record for assists (595 against 425 turnovers). Oregon’s career leaders in NCAA Tournament scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks are all on the current roster. Dillon Brooks is all-time school scoring leader (135) and assists leader (27). Jordan Bell holds the top spot in rebounds (85) and blocks (21).
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments