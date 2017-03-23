Analysis: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 preview

KU point guard Frank Mason and coach Bill Self spoke about the high school teacher who gave Mason a failing grade in high school, which led to him not qualifying to play at Towson. Mason attended prep school instead and eventually wound up at Kansas, where he is a national player of the year candidate.
Purdue coach Matt Painter comments on his Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament win over Iowa State, which beat Kansas earlier this season in Allen Fieldhouse, as Purdue prepares to face the Jayhawks in the Sweet 16 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Kansas freshman Josh Jackson led all scorers with 23 points in the Jayhawks' 90-70 victory over Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Kansas coach Bill Self said coaching his team past Michigan State was a difficult during a press conference following the Jayhawks' 90-70 victory over the Spartans on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Kansas freshman Josh Jackson, a Michigan native, spoke during a press conference following the Jayhawks' 90-70 victory over Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.