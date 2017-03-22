KU-Purdue lineups, tipoff time, TV information, facts, figures

No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 4 seed Purdue
WHEN/WHERE: About 8:39 p.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center
TV/RADIO: CBS; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 8.1
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 9.7
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.8
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.3
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.6
P No. Purdue Ht. Yr. PPG
F 12 Vincent Edwards 6-8 Jr. 12.7
F 50 Caleb Swanigan 6-9 So. 18.5
G 11 P.J. Thompson 5-10 Jr. 7.2
G 14 Ryan Cline 6-6 So. 5.3
G 31 Dakota Mathias 6-4 Jr. 9.9
ABOUT KANSAS (30-4): KU leads the all-time series, 3-2. The last three meetings have been in the NCAA Tournament. KU prevailed, 63-60, in a second-round game on March 18, 2012, in Omaha, Neb., and also won 75-61 in a second-round game on March 15, 1997, in Memphis. Purdue won, 83-78, in the Sweet 16 on March 24, 1994, in Knoxville, Tenn. Purdue defeated KU, 47-46, on Dec. 13, 1948, in West Lafayette, Ind., while KU won, 60-52, on Dec. 10, 1949, in Lawrence. KU is trying to reach the regional final for the 23rd time, seventh under Bill Self. KU is 102-44 in the NCAA Tournament. Josh Jackson averaged 20.0 points on 60.7 percent shooting in his first two NCAA Tourney games. He has seven double-doubles in his last 13 games. Jackson is 21 of 40 (51.3 percent) from three in his last 14 games. Jackson against Michigan State broke the KU freshman record for field goals made, currently at 211. He surpassed Danny Manning’s 209 set in 1984-85. Devonté Graham has averaged 17.0 points in the last two games. Svi Mykhailiuk has scored 43 points in the last three games with seven threes made. Landen Lucas has three straight double-doubles. KU has outrebounded six of its last seven opponents. Kansas is 18-1 when outrebounding foes. The Jayhawks are 130 of 168 (77.4 percent) from the free-throw line in their last eight games. KU shot 70.8 percent from the line in Big 12 play. In nonconference games KU had a 58.9 free-throw percentage. KU is 34-7 at the Sprint Center including winning the 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016 Big 12 Championships and the 2012 and 2016 CBE Hall of Fame Classics.
ABOUT PURDUE (27-7): Purdue is 10-2 since the start of February. Both losses have been to Michigan. Purdue’s 27 wins are the fifth most in a season in school history. Purdue has 53 wins (against 16 losses) the last two seasons, fifth most in back-to-back seasons in school history. Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2010 season and for the 11th time in school history. Purdue had 27 assists on 31 made field goals, including five players with at least three assists in a 80-76 second round win over Iowa State. The 27 assists were the second most in an NCAA Tournament game in school history (31 vs. Delaware; March 13, 1998). Purdue has 624 assists, third most in a season in school history. Purdue is 17-2 all-time in the NCAA Tournament when scoring 80 or more points. Purdue has scored 80-plus points in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games for the first time since the 1998 tournament. Caleb Swanigan has 629 points, 429 rebounds and 103 assists. His 28 double-doubles are 13th most in NCAA history and third most for a major-college player in the last 20 years (Blake Griffin, 30; Tim Duncan, 29). Matt Painter is 265-141 in 12 seasons at Purdue, his alma mater. Vincent Edwards and E’Twaun Moore are the only players in Purdue history with 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. In two NCAA Tournament games, Edwards has averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 19 of 30 from the field. Carsen Edwards has 354 points, the seventh most for a Purdue freshman in school history. Dakota Mathias has 153 threes, the 11th most in Purdue history.
