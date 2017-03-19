Scott Drew pops into KU locker room to congratulate Jayhawks reaching Sweet 16

Scott Drew, Baylor coach or KU basketball fan?
Maybe both.
After Baylor won its first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday, he urged his fans to cheer for KU when the Jayhawks played later that day at the BOK Center, even if the replies to his Twitter post showed they weren’t all that interested.
“Baylor Nation let's do a Great Job cheering for Kansas today! Go Big 12!!!!!”
On Sunday, with 2 minutes showing on the scoreboard clock before the Bears took on USC for a spot in the Sweet 16, Drew made a stop on the way to the court.
He stuck his head in the KU locker room after the Jayhawks’ 90-70 second-round win over Michigan State.
"Hey, congrats you guys!” Drew yelled, clapping, “Good luck next week!"
After Drew left, KU junior Svi Mykhailiuk was left wondering who he was.
After Lagerald Vick told him, Mykhailiuk replied simply, “Why?”
