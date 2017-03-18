Kansas-Michigan State lineups, tipoff time, TV information, facts, figures

Kansas vs. Michigan State
WHEN/WHERE: 4:15 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
TV/ RADIO: CBS (Ch. 5, 13); KCSP (610 AM)
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 8.1
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 9.8
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.8
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.2
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.4
P No. Michigan State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 22 Miles Bridges 6-7 Fr. 16.7
F 44 Nick Ward 6-8 Fr. 13.9
G 1 Joshua Langford 6-5 Fr. 6.8
G 3 Alvin Ellis 6-4 Sr. 6.6
G 11 Tum Tum Nairn 5-10 Jr. 3.6
ABOUT KANSAS (29-4): KU is 5-7 all-time against Michigan State in a series that dates to 1960. KU has dropped four of the last five meetings, including a 79-73 setback in the last meeting on Nov. 17, 2015, in the Champions Classic at Chicago’s United Center. KU won the previous meeting 61-56 in the title game of the 2014 Orlando Classic. Michigan State beat KU 67-62 in the 2009 Sweet 16 in Indianapolis. The Jayhawks beat the Spartans 96-86 in overtime in the 1986 Sweet 16 in Kansas City. Bill Self is 2-4 against Michigan State as KU’s coach. Kansas is trying to reach 30 wins for the 14th time in school history and eighth time in the 14-year Self era. KU is 15-3 away from Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have shot 50 percent or better in 16 games. KU is 3-0 in the BOK Center, having beaten UC Davis on Friday and Boston and Illinois in the 2011 NCAA Tournament. KU has had nine games this season with double-digit deficits, but the Jayhawks are 7-2 in those games, with six of the wins against Big 12 foes. KU has outrebounded five of its last six opponents.
ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (20-14): After missing seven games in December because of a left ankle injury, freshman Miles Bridges has averaged 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in the last 19 games. He’s been Big Ten freshman of the week three times since his return, and five times on the season. He is the first freshman to lead Michigan State in scoring since Shawn Respert in 1991-92. Now in his 22nd year at Michigan State, Tom Izzo is 544-219 overall. He has the second-most wins at a Big Ten school, trailing only Bob Knight’s 661 wins. Izzo is 14-10 in the NCAA Tournament when the Spartans are the lower-seeded team. The 14 wins are the most by a lower seed in NCAA Tournament history. Michigan State has reached the Final Four seven times under Izzo. The Spartans have made 72.2 percent of their free throws over the last 19 games. Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with a plus-3.9 rebound margin. The Spartans have averaged 14.1 turnovers a game after averaging fewer than 12 in each of the last three seasons. Michigan State is 8-1 when committing fewer turnovers than its opponents. Eight Spartans average more than 18 minutes a game, while 10 average more than 7 minutes a game.
