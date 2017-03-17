Kansas coach Bill Self discusses win over UC Davis

Tim Calvert spoke by phone to the Kansas Senate education committee Tuesday afternoon during an informational briefing on Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Calvert said KU did not report a bar altercation involving his daughter, KU women's basketball player McKenzie Calvert, to the university's Title IX office as required. This video includes a photo by The Associated Press.
Kansas senior Landen Lucas spoke Sunday night about the Jayhawks being the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. KU will play its first game Friday night in Tulsa against the winner of a First Four game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Sunday night, March 12, about his team's draw in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks are a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will play their first game Friday night in Tulsa against the winner of a First Four game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.
Kansas City Star sportswriters Vahe Gregorian, Kellis Robinett and Blair Kerkhoff preview Kansas State in the Big 12 semifinals and review Kansas’ Big 12 Tournament exit, and look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.