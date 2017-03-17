KU hoops live: No. 1 Jayhawks vs. No. 16 UC Davis updates and analysis

Kansas faces UC Davis at approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. TV: TNT. Radio: KCSP (610 AM). Follow along with live updates from Kansas beat reporters Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell, who will answer your questions during the game, as well as other Star sportswriters, editors and photographers.
Pregame reading:
- Though Landen Lucas’ path is ‘not for everybody,’ senior glad he stuck it out at KU
- KU’s Josh Jackson on vandalism charge, suspension: ‘What I learned from it is we all make mistakes’
- How Kansas basketball navigated its own drama and found promise on the court
---
Comments