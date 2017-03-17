University of Kansas

March 17, 2017 5:09 PM

KU hoops live: No. 1 Jayhawks vs. No. 16 UC Davis updates and analysis

The Kansas City Star

Kansas faces UC Davis at approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. TV: TNT. Radio: KCSP (610 AM). Follow along with live updates from Kansas beat reporters Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell, who will answer your questions during the game, as well as other Star sportswriters, editors and photographers.

Pregame reading:

Live Blog No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 UC Davis
&nbsp;

---

Related content

University of Kansas

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos