KU’s Josh Jackson on vandalism charge, suspension: ‘What I learned from it is we all make mistakes’

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges' Pause

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

0:41 Frank Mason on Josh Jackson: 'Josh is great kid. We'll all love him'

0:34 KU's Devonte' Graham hits half-court shot in practice

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'