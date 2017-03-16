Kansas-UC Davis lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts figures

No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 16 UC Davis
WHEN/WHERE: 5:50 p.m. Friday, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
TV/RADIO: TNT; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.9
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 9.6
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.8
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.1
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.4
P No. UC Davis Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Chima Moneke 6-6 Jr. 14.5
F 13 J.T. Adenrele 6-7 Sr. 5.7
G 0 Brynton Lemar 6-4 Sr. 16.1
G 1 Lawrence White 6-4 Sr. 7.8
G 2 Darius Graham 5-10 Sr. 7.4
ABOUT KANSAS (28-4): Kevin Harlan, who graduated from KU, will work the play by play for TNT. KU is making its 46th NCAA Tournament appearance and its 28th-consecutive trip to the tourney, the longest streak in NCAA history surpassing North Carolina’s 27 appearances from 1975-2001. This marks the eighth-straight season that the Jayhawks have earned either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. In head coach Bill Self’s 14 seasons, KU has never been seeded lower than No. 4. Since seeding began in 1979, Kansas has been a No. 1 13 times, including seven times under Self (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017). KU is 100-44 overall in the tourney — 32-11 as a No. 1 seed. KU is 40-6 in first-round games. The Jayhawks are 3-2 in tourney games played in Tulsa, 2-0 in the Bill Self era. KU is 30-12 in the tournament in the Self era. KU has won 10 straight NCAA Tourney openers. KU is 12-0 as a No. 1 seed in games against the 16 seed. This is the first meeting between the two teams. KU is is 8-2 all- time against current membership of the Big West Conference (3-1 vs. Long Beach State, 2-1 vs. Hawaii, 1-0 vs. UC Irvine, CS Northridge and UC Santa Barbara). Kansas has faced seven NCAA tourney teams in 2016-17 with a 10-2 record. Those include No. 3 seed Baylor (2-0), No. 10 seed Oklahoma State (2-0), No. 11 seed Kansas State (2-0), No. 2 seed Duke (1-0), No. 2 seed Kentucky (1-0), No. 5 seed Iowa State (1-1) and No. 4 seed West Virginia (1-1).
ABOUT UC DAVIS (28-4): UC Davis, which is located in Davis, Calif., placed second in the Big West Conference with an 11-5 record and won the league’s tournament to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies, who have won 10 of their last 13 games, are making their first-appearance in the NCAAs. UC Davis became NCAA Division I in 2007-08. Coach Jim Les is 77-103 in his sixth season with the Aggies and 241-243 in his 15th season overall. Prior to UC Davis, Les coached nine seasons at Bradley, his alma mater. He coached the Braves defeated Kansas in the opening round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament in Detroit. The Aggies are led by senior guard Brynton Lemar, who averages 16.1 points per game and has made a team-high 77 three-pointers in 200 attempts (.385). Lemar was a 2017 all-Big West first-team selection along with junior forward Chima Moneke who was also the Big West newcomer of the year. Moneke averages 14.5 points and leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game and 50 blocked shots. Moneke, who is from Australia and has lived on five continents, scored 18 points and had 12 boards in Wednesday’s 67-63 play in game victory over North Carolina Central. Sophomore guard Siler Schneider (10.3 ppg, 46 threes, 133 attempts, .346) was an all-Big West honorable mention selection this season. He’s a 6-3 sophomore out of Lansing High. Georgi Funtarov (6-8 senior) averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game his senior year at Lawrence’s Bishop Seabury Academy. He’s scored 10 points in 12 games this season.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
