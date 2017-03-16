Kansas-UC Davis lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts figures

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall Pause

4:40 KU senior Landen Lucas on NCAA tourney: 'This is exactly where we want to be'

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

3:07 Tim Calvert speaks to Kansas senate education committee about Title IX investigations

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting