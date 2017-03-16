KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'

Kansas senior Landen Lucas spoke Sunday night about the Jayhawks being the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. KU will play its first game Friday night in Tulsa against the winner of a First Four game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.
Kansas City Star sportswriters Vahe Gregorian, Kellis Robinett and Blair Kerkhoff preview Kansas State in the Big 12 semifinals and review Kansas’ Big 12 Tournament exit, and look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.
Reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Kellis Robinett recapped the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal wins of Iowa State and TCU and previewed the night session games during a Facebook Live broadcast from the Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Josh Jackson is suspended for one game at the Big 12 Tournament due to a Feb. 2 traffic incident that he didn't tell coach Bill Self about until Monday. Here’s a summary of recent off-the-court events involving KU men’s basketball team.