Tim Calvert speaks to Kansas senate education committee about Title IX investigations

Tim Calvert spoke by phone to the Kansas Senate education committee Tuesday afternoon during an informational briefing on Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Calvert said KU did not report a bar altercation involving his daughter, KU women's basketball player McKenzie Calvert, to the university's Title IX office as required. This video includes a photo by The Associated Press.