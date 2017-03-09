University of Kansas

March 9, 2017 7:16 PM

Will KU get a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament? Regular-season success would suggest so

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Kansas’ 85-82 loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals sent shockwaves throughout college basketball. But will it impact the Jayhawks’ position as a likely No. 1 seed on the NCAA Tournament bracket?

The guess is no.

No. 1 Kansas ousted by TCU in Big 12 quarterfinals

 

Kansas had established a powerful enough resume after the regular season.

The Jayhawks won the nation’s top-rated conference by four games, entered the day with the nation’s top RPI and were likely to drop not more than a spot or two after Thursday’s loss at the Sprint Center.

Devonté Graham says Jayhawks need 'to put our foot on teams' throats'

KU junior guard Devonté Graham says the Jayhawks need to stay focused after getting a big lead. Kansas didn't do that in an 85-82 loss to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday at the Sprint Center.

Chris Fickett The Kansas City Star
 

Their 5-1 record against the nation’s top 25 RPI teams is the best, although the loss means KU won’t have the opportunity to add to that total.

Still, Kansas, with a 28-4 record, should be in good shape for a No. 1 seed when the 68-team field is revealed on Sunday.

That comes with a possible big reward for KU: a chance to return to Kansas City. Sprint Center is the site of the NCAA Midwest Regional semifinals and finals for the first time.

If Kansas remains in the Midwest Region, the Jayhawks likely first- and second-round destination is Tulsa, Okla. Win two games there, and the Jayhawks return to Kansas City.

The other No. 1-seed favorites are Villanova, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

But even if Kansas fell to a No. 2 seed, it could remain in the Midwest Region with the same path. In 2007, the Jayhawks were the No. 1 seed in the West Region, won two games and advanced to San Jose, Calif. Also there was the No. 2 seed, UCLA. The Bruins defeated KU for the regional title.

Analysis: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

Reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Kellis Robinett recapped the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal wins of Iowa State and TCU and previewed the night session games during a Facebook Live broadcast from the Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

The Kansas City Star
 

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related content

University of Kansas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

View more video

Sports Videos