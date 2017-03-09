Will KU get a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament? Regular-season success would suggest so

Kansas coach Bill Self spoke during a press conference following the Jayhawks' Big 12 tournament quarterfinal loss to TCU.
Kansas big man Landen Lucas found himself surrounded by TCU Horned Frogs in the first half of Thursday’s quarterfinal game at the Sprint Center.
Big 12 Player of the Year Frank Mason (right) led the Jayhawks off the floor, followed by the suspended Josh Jackson, after they were upset, 85-82 by TCU, in a quaterfinal round game of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center.
It was a long day for Devonte' Graham and the Kansas Jayhawks, who lost to TCU 85-82 Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament.
The KU coaching staff, including Bill Self (left) walk off the Sprint Center floor after TCU upset the Jayhawks, 85-82 in a quarterfinal round game Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament.
KU's Carlton Bragg and Landen Lucas (middle) battle TCU's Kenrich Williams for a rebound during the first half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
KU's Landen Lucas reacts to having a fouled called on him after he went over the back of TCU's Vladimir Brodziansky (rear) for a rebound during the first half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk (10) fouls TCU's Desmond Bane as he took a three from the corner late in the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. Bane made all three free throwsand the Horned Frogs won, 85-82.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk (10) fouls TCU's Desmond Bane after he let go of a three point shot from the corner late in the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. Bane made all three free throwsand the Horned Frogs won, 85-82.
KU fans will go home early from the Big 12 Tournament this year, after losing to TCU, 85-82 Thursday at the Sprint Center.
KU's Devonte' Graham just missed this three pointer over TCU's Brandon Parrish at the buzzer and the Horned Frogs took down KU, 85-82 in the quarter finals of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at the Sprint Center.
A dejected Devonte' Graham leaves the court after TCU uspset the Jayhawks in a quarterfinal round game of the Big 12 Tournament.
TCU took down No. 1 ranked Kansas, 85-82 Thursday afternoon in a quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center.The Frogs Karviar Shepherd (32) and Vladimir Brodziansky celebrated as the final buzzer sounded.
KU's Frank Mason, who had a game high 29 points, drives up and over TCU's Brandon Parrish (11) during the first half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
KU's Frank Mason, who had a game high 29 points, completes a reverse layup for a bucket during the first half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
TCU's Vladimir Brodziansky shoots over KU's Landen Lucas during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs took down No. 1 Kansas, 85-82 in a quarterfinal round game Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center.
TCU's Jaylen Fisher gets rid of the ball while being pressured by KU's Devonte' Graham (left) during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
Kansas coach Bill Self was irate with an official and was given a technical foul during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
Kansas coach Bill Self was irate with an official and was given a technical foul during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
TCU's Alex Robinson (right) snuffs a pass by KU's Frank Mason during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
KU's Lagerald Vick tries to regain control of the ball during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
KU's Frank Mason rose above the crowd to pour in a game-high 29 points in the Jayahwks loss to TCU Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.
KU's Devonte' Graham loses control of the ball between TCU's Desmond Bane (left) and Brandon Parrish during the second half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
The suspended Josh JAckson sat on the bench and watched the Jayhawks lose to TCU, 85-82, Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament.
KU's Landen Lucas (33) got by Kenrich Williams for a bucket during the first half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
KU's Landen Lucas, who had a game-high 14 rebounds, hauls one in over TCU's Vladimir Brodziansky during the first half of Thursday's Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center. TCU upsdet No.1 Kansas, 85-82.
Kansas fans cheered during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
A Kansas fan cheered during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) lost his control of his dribble as TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) grabbed control of the ball in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) flipped the ball to Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham after loosing control of his dribble as TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) defended in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacted after a technical foul was called on his bench in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) defended a shot by TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Karviar Shepherd (32) banked a shot off the glass as Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) watched in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Karviar Shepherd (32) shot past Kansas Jayhawks forward Landen Lucas (33) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) defended TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) as he took a shot in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks forward Landen Lucas (33) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) watched as TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) went in for a layup in the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) looked to a referee as he was called for a foul as TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane was shooting from the three-point line during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
The TCU Horned Frogs bench erupted as Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) reacted as he was called for a foul as TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) was shooting from the three-point line during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas fan Lance Sargent, of Butler, Mo., reacted as he watched the second half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
The TCU Horned Frogs bench erupted as Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) was called for a foul as TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) was shooting from the three-point line during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25), Kansas Jayhawks forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) and TCU Horned Frogs forward Karviar Shepherd (32) battled for a rebound in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self has some words for Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) as he walked to the bench in the fist half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self on the sidelines in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon voiced his opinion after the bench was whistled for a technical foul in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) went for a lay-up in front of Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) rolled in pain on the court after being caught in a tie up in the fist quarter during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. He later returned to the game.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson (11) watched from the bench while serving a one game suspension during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks forward Landen Lucas (33) looked for room to pass as TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) and TCU Horned Frogs forward Chris Washburn (33) defended in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks forward Landen Lucas (33) went for a lay-up in front of TCU Horned Frogs guard Kenrich Williams (34) in the firs half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon grimaced as he watched his team run offense in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrated after draining a three-point shot in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) flipped the ball into the basket as TCU Horned Frogs guard Michael Williams (2) defended and TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) watched in the first half during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) turned his back to a celebrating TCU Horned Frogs guard Brandon Parrish (11) after he missed a three-point shot to tie the game during the Univeristy of Kansas and TCU quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
