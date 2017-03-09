While Jayhawks are in KC, sprinkler damages McCarthy Hall dorm basketball court

Kansas’ basketball court at McCarthy Hall, the dorm for KU men’s basketball players and other male students, sustained some water damage late Wednesday night when a basketball struck a sprinkler head, a KU official confirmed Thursday.
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, director for news and media relations at KU, explained in an email that “a basketball had struck a sprinkler head in the facility’s basketball court (at 11 p.m.). There was some water damage to the court, but KU Housing doesn’t not have an evaluation of the scope of the damage.”
Barcomb-Peterson said KU Public Safety, Lawrence-Douglas County and Medical and KU Facilities staff all responded to the 11 p.m. fire alarm at the hall.
The KU basketball team was in Kansas City on Wednesday night for the Big 12 Tournament.
