KU basketball team to play summer exhibition games in Italy

The Kansas men’s basketball team will travel to Italy this summer to play four exhibition games on an overseas trip the NCAA allows once every four years.
The Jayhawks will arrive Aug. 1 in Rome and play games there on Aug. 2 and 3. KU will play games on Aug. 5 and 6 in Milan, Italy. The Jayhawks will tour the Roman Colosseum on Aug. 2 and Vatican City on Aug. 3 and also have a day trip to Lake Como on Aug. 7.
KU could have taken an overseas trip last summer, but the Jayhawks decided to delay a year because they were coming off a busy schedule that included competing in the World University Games in July 2015 in South Korea.
KU traveled to Switzerland in the summer of 2012 and Canada during the summers of 2004 and 2008. Williams Fund members this week were provided details on the trip.
