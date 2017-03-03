Kansas-Oklahoma State lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 1 Kansas at Oklahoma State
WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.7
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 9.5
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.2
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.3
P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 23 Leyton Hammonds 6-8 Sr. 8.0
F 41 Mitchell Solomon 6-9 Jr. 5.4
G 30 Jeffrey Carroll 6-6 Jr. 17.0
G 13 Phil Forte 5-11 Sr. 13.4
G 1 Jawun Evans 6-1 So. 18.6
ABOUT KANSAS (27-3, 15-2): KU is 112-57 all-time against Oklahoma State. That includes a 33-34 record in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Coach Bill Self is 16-11 all-time versus his alma mater, 15-8 as KU coach. KU has won 10 of the last 14 meetings vs. OSU but has lost three in a row and five of the last seven at Gallagher-Iba. KU has 15 conference wins for the second-straight year and fourth time under 14th-year coach Self. KU has trailed by double digits eight times. The Jayhawks are 7-1 in those games. KU has trailed by eight or more points in 12 games. The Jayhawks are 11-1 in those contests. Kansas has either been tied or trailed at the intermission in seven of of 17 conference games. Frank Mason has led KU in scoring 21 times. He has scored 20 or more points 17 times. Mason had three steals in Monday’s win over Oklahoma. He passed Cedric Hunter for 17th on KU’s career steals list (159). Devonté Graham has hit three or more three-pointers in seven games. Josh Jackson has 11 double doubles, eight in Big 12 Conference play. Jackson has 490 points, good for fourth on KU’s all-time freshman scoring list. He trails Danny Manning by six points for third place. Lagerald Vick has made eight of his last 16 three-point tries. Landen Lucas has made 34 of 51 shots (66.7 percent) over the last 11 games.
ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (20-10, 9-8): The Cowboys had a five-game winning streak as well as a five-game road winning streak snapped by Iowa State, 86-83, on Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. Jawun Evans scored 29 points and Leyton Hammonds 19, while Jeffrey Carroll had 10 rebounds for OSU. Hammonds (five) and Evans (four) combined for nine of OSU’s 13 threes. OSU has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Pokes started 0-6 in the league. The last team to make the NCAA Tournament field after dropping its first six conference games was Maryland in 1986. OSU is the only team in the league to beat the Jayhawks in each of the last four seasons. The Cowboys are 3-6 against teams ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, with the most recent win coming in OSU's last meeting with a top-ranked team — Feb. 27, 2010 against Kansas (85-77). The Cowboys were unranked for two of the three wins over No. 1, and all three came in Gallagher-Iba. Brad Underwood is in his first season at OSU and in his fourth season as a head coach overall with a 109-24 record. OSU has won 20 or more games for the first time since 2013-14. Phil Forte has cashed 323 career three-pointers, which ranks sixth in Big 12 Conference history, first in OSU annals. Forte is 79 of 83 from the free throw line his senior season for a nation’s best 95.2 percent mark. He has made his last 20 attempts. He currently ranks seventh in school history in scoring (1,709 points). Evans has made 22 consecutive free throws. Carroll has scored 20 points or more in nine of the last 17 games. Mitchell Solomon has made 29 of his last 32 free-throw tries. OSU walk-on forward Will Lienhard’s great uncle, Bill Lienhard, was a member of KU’s 1952 national championship team.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
