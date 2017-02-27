KU women can’t recover from cold-shooting start in loss to West Virginia

The Kansas women’s team couldn’t overcome ice-cold shooting in the first half of its regular-season finale and lost 73-54 to West Virginia on Monday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Jayhawks (8-21, 2-16 Big 12) made only 2 of 14 shots in the first quarter and trailed 24-8. KU didn’t do much better in the second period, hitting 4 of 15 shots as it went into halftime trailing 41-18.
Kansas shot just 29.5 percent from the field in the game but did much better from the free-throw line, hitting 15 of 17.
Jessica Washington led the Jayhawks with 18 points, including 14 in the second half.
Tynice Martin scored 17 points for the Mountaineers (20-10, 8-10).
