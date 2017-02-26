Oklahoma-Kansas lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

Oklahoma at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Fr. 8.5
F 12 Khadeem Lattin 6-9 Jr. 8.0
G 0 Darrion Strong-Moore 6-1 Jr. 3.7
G 20 Kameron McGusty 6-5 Fr. 10.4
G 1 Rashard Odomes 6-6 So. 10.7
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 20 Tyler Self 6-2 Sr. 0.5
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.2
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.1
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.5
ABOUT OKLAHOMA (10-18, 4-12): Oklahoma snapped a two-game losing streak by pounding Kansas State 81-51 on Saturday at Noble Center in Norman, Okla. Khadeem Lattin scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three blocks, while Rashard Odomes scored 16 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost nine of their last 11 games and 16 of the last 20. They have lost 16 games by 11 points or fewer. Oklahoma has been beaten by 12-plus points three times. Sooners coach Lon Kruger won his 600th game on Saturday against 379 losses. Kruger boasts the 10th-most Division I victories among active head coaches. Kruger, a native of Silver Lake, Kan., has coached at Oklahoma (121-75 record), UNLV (161-71), Illinois (81-48), Florida (104-80), Kansas State (81-46) and Pan-American (52-59). Kruger is 7-19 against KU, 2-9 as Oklahoma coach. Kameron McGusty had scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games before being held to seven points Saturday. His streak was the longest by a Sooners freshman since Jeff Webster in 1990-91. Junior forward Lattin is fourth on Oklahoma’s all-time blocks list (165). Lattin has 57 blocks in 27 games. He has six games of four or more blocked shots, including a season-high six blocks against Oklahoma State on Jan. 30.
ABOUT KANSAS (26-3, 14-2): Kansas leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 145-66. The Jayhawks are 46-7 against Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last three games in the series, with its last loss a 75-73 defeat in 2015 in Norman, Okla. KU has won 15 in a row versus Oklahoma in Lawrence, with the last loss, an 80-77 defeat, on Feb. 17, 1993. Bill Self is 17-5 against Oklahoma, including a 17-3 mark as KU coach. KU beat Oklahoma 81-70 on Jan. 10 at in Norman. Frank Mason scored 28 points, Josh Jackson had 16, Devonté Graham added 13 and Landen Lucas had 10 points with 13 rebounds. Odomes and Kameron McGusty had 13 apiece for Oklahoma, which led 36-27 at halftime. KU hit 12 threes to Oklahoma’s five. The victory was Self’s 400th at Kansas. KU has won 26 games for the third-straight season and the 10th time in 14 seasons under Self. The Jayhawks converted 15 Texas turnovers into 28 points in Saturday’s 77-67 win in Austin, Texas — the most points off turnovers for KU since the season opener against Indiana on Nov. 11. KU has won 33 straight home finales, including 32 consecutive Senior Days, dating to the 1983-84 season. In 2006-07, Kansas did not have a senior on its roster. Monday’s game is Senior Night for seniors Tyler Self, Landen Lucas and Frank Mason. The three players have been part of five Big 12 regular-season championships (2013-17), two Big 12 tourney titles (2013, 2016), two NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s (2013, 16) and one Elite Eight (2016). They have a combined 142-33 record and are 74-3 in Allen Fieldhouse.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments