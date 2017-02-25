Kansas State women hold off Kansas 61-54 on road

Kansas State’s poor outside shooting didn’t keep the Wildcats from beating Kansas 61-54 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Wildcats (21-8, 11-6 Big 12) made only 1 of 20 three-pointers and shot only 36.8 percent from the field. K-State’s big advantage came at the free-throw line, where it made 18 of 27 compared to 6 of 7 for the Jayhawks (8-20, 2-15).
K-State senior Breanna Lewis scored 21 points, and added 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Senior Kindred Wesemann of Pleasant Hill added 12 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Caelynn Manning-Allen came off the bench and scored 21 points for the Jayhawks, and sophomore Kylee Kopatich, who played at Olathe South, chipped in 15 points.
KU also shot 36.8 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers. The Jayhawks were held scoreless for the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game.
