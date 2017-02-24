Kansas-Texas lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 3 Kansas at Texas
WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday, Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.0
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.1
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.5
P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 31 Jarrett Allen 6-11 Fr. 13.3
F 32 Shaquille Cleare 6-8 Sr. 8.1
G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 Soph. 10.2
G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Fr. 11.3
G 10 Eric Davis 6-3 Soph. 8.0
ABOUT KANSAS (25-3, 13-2): Kansas leads the all-time series against Texas, 28-8. KU has won the last six meetings in the series, 11 of 12 and 14 of 16. Texas last beat the Jayhawks, 81-69, on Feb. 1, 2014 in Austin. Texas beat KU, 74-63, on Jan. 22, 2011 to end KU’s 69-game Allen Fieldhouse winning streak. KU coach Bill Self is 18-8 all-time against Texas, including a 18-6 mark as KU coach. KU, which has won two in a row in Austin, has an 8-6 record in Erwin Center. The Jayhawks beat Texas, 79-67, on Jan. 21 at Allen Fieldhouse. UT’s Jarrett Allen had 22 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. It was most rebounds against KU since Iowa State’s Jackson Vroman grabbed 19 on Feb. 21, 2004. KU has 13 league wins for the 12th-straight season, starting in 2005-06. KU’s 19-point victory over TCU on Wednesday was its largest margin of victory in Big 12 play this season and marked its biggest margin since a 43-point win over UMKC on Dec. 6. Ten of KU’s 15 Big 12 games have been decided by six points or less, including each of its previous seven games prior to Wednesday. The Kansas bench has now outscored its opponent’s bench in five-straight games. Frank Mason has made 53.6 percent (37 for 69) of his three-point attempts in Big 12 play. Mason’s 20 points versus TCU upped his career total to 1,701, which puts him in the 12th position on KU’s all-time scoring list.
ABOUT TEXAS (10-18, 4-11): The Longhorns have dropped four straight league games and five of the last six, including Monday’s 77-62 loss to West Virginia at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. Texas has had 14 of its 28 games decided by five points or less. The Longhorns are 5-9 in games decided by five points or less and 3-7 in games decided by three points or less. All seven of UT’s home Big 12 games have been decided by four points or less. Texas head coach Shaka Smart is 1-3 vs. Kansas. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated KU, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in San Antonio. Texas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 17 of the last 18 seasons and 25 of the last 28. Kendal Yancy’s brother, Terrel Harris, played basketball at Oklahoma State and went on to play professionally with the Miami Heat and New Orleans Hornets. Jarrett Allen has reached double figures in scoring 21 times and in 14 of 15 Big 12 games. Over his last 12 contests (four against AP top-12 opponents), Allen has averaged a team-best 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while hitting 59 percent (78 for 132) of his field-goal attempts. Andrew Jones has scored in double figures 18 times. He has reached double figures in scoring in 11 of his last 12 contests. Kerwin Roach has scored in double figures 16 times this season and 25 times in his career (60 games). Texas is 10-5 at home, 4-3 in league games. Texas is 215-34 (.863) at Erwin Center in the last 15 seasons (dating to the start of the 2002-03 season). UT is 24-8 at home in Smart’s two seasons.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments