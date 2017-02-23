KU football hires Southern Miss’ Zac Woodfin as strength coach

Kansas football coach David Beaty has filled his strength-and-conditioning vacancy, hiring Zac Woodfin to the Jayhawks’ staff on Thursday morning.
Woodfin comes to KU after spending two years at Southern Miss, where he was the head strength-and-conditioning coach for the entire athletic department.
“Zac is a guy who really knows how to put his stamp on a program,” Beaty said in a release. “He has a disciplined method of running his strength-and-conditioning program, yet knows how to make it fun for his players. I was really impressed with his general knowledge of the culture of college athletics, and think he is a great fit for our program as continue to move forward.”
Woodfin also has been Southern Miss’ interim athletic director the last two months following the December resignation of Bill McGillis.
In 2014, Woodfin was named FootballScoop’s strength-and-conditioning coach of the year following his work with UAB’s football team. He previously played for the Blazers in college, becoming the school’s all-time leading tackler before spending time in the NFL with three teams.
Prior to UAB, Woodfin spent three years an assistant strength coach with the Green Bay Packers.
Woodfin replaces Je’Ney Jackson, who announced he was to leaving the coaching profession last week.
