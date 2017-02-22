More Videos

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

2:16 Mitch Lightfoot plans to have long KU career like Frank Mason, Landen Lucas

2:29 KU coach Bill Self previews TCU game and Brandon Rush jersey retirement

1:35 Brandon Rush to have KU basketball jersey retired

2:58 KU basketball by the numbers: Close finishes, Big 12 title streak and more

13:21 Analysis: Kansas 67, Baylor 65

0:47 Landen Lucas says free throw practice after last game helped him with game-winners against Baylor

0:47 Frank Mason explains why Landen Lucas' late offensive rebound was unlikely

0:31 Bill Self on KU's toughness: 'I would take this team and go to the house'

1:01 Bill Self says team's main focus against Baylor won't be Big 12 race

0:32 Graphic content: Listen to K-State students chant '(expletive) KU' during recent game