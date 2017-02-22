KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

Kansas State president Richard Myers wants Wildcat basketball fans to stop using vulgar chants targeted at KU when the Jayhawks visit Bramlage Coliseum. Myers spoke out against the chants Wednesday in a letter to the public posted on K-State’s website, describing them as “personally embarrassing.”
Kansas guard Devonté Graham said he and his teammates were motivated not to be the first Jayhawks team since 1989 to lose consecutive home games. KU defeated West Virginia 84-80 in overtime on Feb. 13, 2017.