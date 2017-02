1:35 Brandon Rush to have KU basketball jersey retired Pause

2:29 KU coach Bill Self previews TCU game and Brandon Rush jersey retirement

2:58 KU basketball by the numbers: Close finishes, Big 12 title streak and more

0:47 Frank Mason explains why Landen Lucas' late offensive rebound was unlikely

0:27 KU quarterback Montell Cozart: I've accepted leadership role

13:21 Analysis: Kansas 67, Baylor 65

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash