KU’s Jessica Washington scores 36 in 90-75 loss to Iowa State

Kansas’ Jessica Washington came up with a huge game Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough for a victory.
Washington scored 36 points in KU’s 90-75 loss to Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. She made 12 of 19 shots, including 5 of 9 three-pointers. No other player scored in double figures for the Jayhawks (8-19, 2-14 Big 12).
Unlike KU, Iowa State (16-11, 7-9) had a balanced attack, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Meredith Burkhall led the way for the Cyclones with 20 points. Iowa State made 10 of 15 three-pointers and scored 90 points in a Big 12 game for the first time since 2005.
