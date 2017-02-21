Kansas-TCU lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

TCU at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected starters
P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Vladimir Brodziansky 6-11 Jr. 13.8
F 15 JD Miller 6-8 So. 7.7
G 0 Jaylen Fisher 6-2 Fr. 9.8
G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 So. 11.1
G 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Jr. 10.0
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.7
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.2
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.0
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.5
ABOUT TCU (17-10, 6-8): TCU has dropped three consecutive conference games after winning three in a row. Miller is 13 of 20 from three-point range in the last five games. He has made at least one three in each of the last seven games after failing to hit one in the previous six contests. Miller is 9 of 13 on threes in the second half of the last five games. Robinson has had at least four assists in all but four games. Williams has scored in double figures in 15 games, second on the team to Brodziansky’s 19. Brodziansky is seventh on TCU’s all-time single-season block list with 61. TCU is 17-10 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon after last year’s 12-21 mark. Dixon is 0-1 all-time against KU. TCU won three straight conference games during Feb. 1-7 (Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech) for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when it competed in the Mountain West. TCU last played in the NCAA Tournament in 1998, with its last win in the event coming in 1987 when Dixon was a player. For the first time since the 2001-02 season, TCU has a pair of teammates with at least 100 assists. Robinson has 150 against 72 turnovers and Fisher 115 against 77 turnovers. In the 2001-02 season Corey Santee dished out 180 assists and Junior Blount had 131.
ABOUT KANSAS (24-3, 12-2): KU, which has won nine consecutive games against TCU, leads the all-time series 13-1. TCU’s only win in the series was 62-55 on Feb. 6, 2013, in Fort Worth, Texas. KU won the first meeting this season, 86-80, on Dec. 30. A win would guarantee KU at least a share of its 13th-straight Big 12 title, its 17th Big 12 crown overall and an NCAA-leading 60th overall regular-season conference title. The Jayhawks are 5-0 vs. TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self is 17-4 all-time against TCU, including 10-1 while at Kansas. KU has won 24 games for the 12th consecutive season. The Jayhawks have 12 league wins for the 17th straight season. KU beat West Virginia on Monday with a 34.4 shooting percentage and No. 4 Baylor on Saturday with a 41.8 shooting percentage. KU is 4-1 when posting a lower shooting percentage than its opponent, but the Jayhawks are 25-51 when shooting worse than their foe under Self. Kansas is 8-1 in games in which it has trailed at halftime, and it has trailed at the half in seven of its last 11 games. KU is shooting 70.8 percent at the free-throw line in Big 12 play. In nonconference games KU had a 58.9 free-throw percentage. Mason is 53 of 59 (89.8 percent) from the line in his last six games. He has converted 33 of 63 threes (52.4 percent) in Big 12 games. Mason has led KU in scoring in 19 of 27 games, including nine of the last 13 contests. Mason has 15 games of 20 or more points, including five of his last seven outings. Josh Jackson is 16 for 31 (51.6 percent) on three-pointers in his last nine games.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
