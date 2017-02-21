KU football quarterback Montell Cozart announces he will transfer

Kansas City native Montell Cozart will transfer from the Kansas football program, he announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
Thank you KU! pic.twitter.com/UiFZUoGknh— Montell Cozart (@M_Cozart2) February 21, 2017
Cozart, who went to high school at Bishop Miege, played quarterback at KU the last four seasons. He started seven games in 2016, throwing for a team-high 1,075 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions before getting replaced by Ryan Willis and Carter Stanley late in the year.
“(I)t was a tough decision that brought along a lot of prayer, sleepless nights and meaningful talk with my family,” Cozart wrote. “I hope that I will still be accepted at Kansas for my time here as a Jayhawk.”
Cozart started games in each of his four seasons with KU. He will have one year of eligibility remaining after he received a medical redshirt in 2015 following a shoulder injury.
He’s the third quarterback to transfer from KU’s program this offseason. Willis is now with Virginia Tech, while Deondre Ford announced he would be leaving KU in February.
KU coach David Beaty said in December that he expects the incumbent Stanley and junior-college newcomer Peyton Bender to compete for the starting quarterback job.
