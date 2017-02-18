University of Kansas

February 18, 2017 7:05 PM

Kansas women come up short at Texas Tech

The Kansas women got off to a hot start at Texas Tech on Saturday, but the Jayhawks cooled off quickly and could not recover.

Kansas lost to Texas Tech 75-60 in Lubbock, Texas.

Jessica Washington scored a game-high 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-18, 2-13 Big 12). Washington has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season.

Kansas had a 22-13 lead after the first quarter and pushed that lead to double digits early in the second quarter, but KU ended up getting outscored by Texas Tech 15-11 in the second quarter. Still, the Jayhawks had a 33-28 lead at halftime.

Texas Tech, though, took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Kansas 27-14, and rolled to the victory.

The Jayhawks shot 30.7 percent from the floor for the game (23-75), compared to Tech’s 47.2 percent (25-53).

Texas Tech improved to 12-14 overall and 4-11 in conference.

Kansas will play host to Iowa State on Tuesday.

