Kansas women come up short at Texas Tech

The Kansas women got off to a hot start at Texas Tech on Saturday, but the Jayhawks cooled off quickly and could not recover.
Kansas lost to Texas Tech 75-60 in Lubbock, Texas.
Jessica Washington scored a game-high 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-18, 2-13 Big 12). Washington has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season.
Kansas had a 22-13 lead after the first quarter and pushed that lead to double digits early in the second quarter, but KU ended up getting outscored by Texas Tech 15-11 in the second quarter. Still, the Jayhawks had a 33-28 lead at halftime.
Texas Tech, though, took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Kansas 27-14, and rolled to the victory.
The Jayhawks shot 30.7 percent from the floor for the game (23-75), compared to Tech’s 47.2 percent (25-53).
Texas Tech improved to 12-14 overall and 4-11 in conference.
Kansas will play host to Iowa State on Tuesday.
