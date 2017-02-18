Kansas coach Bill Self named Naismith Hall of Fame finalist

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is among 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Self is one of nine first-time finalists on the list announced on Saturday during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
Other first-time candidates include longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans, former Connecticut star Rebecca Lobo, 1985 national champion coach Rollie Massimino of Villanova, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and former NBA stars Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber and Sidney Moncreif.
Among previous finalists up for consideration are former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and NBA star Tim Hardaway.
The class will be announced on April 3 in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Final Four.
Self is a two-time Associated Press coach of the year, and his Jayhawks won the 2008 NCAA title. Kansas has won 12 straight Big 12 titles and has played in the NCAA Tournament in each of Self’s 13 seasons in Lawrence.
