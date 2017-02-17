Kansas football hires Ohio’s Jesse Williams as defensive line coach

Kansas football coach David Beaty didn’t take long to fill his defensive line coach opening.
Jesse Williams, who has been with Ohio the last five seasons, was hired by Beaty on Friday afternoon to oversee KU’s D-line. Williams replaces Michael Slater, who did not have his contract renewed earlier this week.
Williams’ biggest success story with Ohio was Tarell Basham, who won the 2016 MAC defensive player of the year award after becoming the school’s all-time sacks leader.
“Jesse brings a wealth of technical knowledge that will be extremely valuable in our defensive line room because it all starts with those guys up front, especially in the Big 12 conference,” Beaty said. “The productivity he has gotten from his players from a run and pass rush standpoint is impressive. His defensive lines have consistently become a unit other teams game plan around because of his ability to find, evaluate and teach the position.”
Williams has coached defensive line for 25 years. Some of his previous stops include New Mexico State, Nebraska-Kearney and Colorado State.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to work with coach Beaty and his staff,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to working with the caliber of a guy like (defensive coordinator) Clint Bowen and the talent that is already in that defensive line room ... I can’t help but be excited. I’ve never heard a bad thing about Lawrence, and my family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity.”
KU returns two standout players on the D-line: Dorance Armstrong, who was a consensus first-team all-Big 12 selection, and Daniel Wise, who earned all-Big 12 first-team honors from Pro Football Focus.
Beaty is still looking for a new strength and conditioning coach after KU announced earlier this week that Je’Ney Jackson would be pursuing a job outside coaching.

