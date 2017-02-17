Kansas-Baylor lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 3 Kansas at No. 4 Baylor
WHEN/WHERE: Noon, Saturday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas.
TV/RADIO: CBS; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.5
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.2
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.2
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.5
P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 5 Johnathan Motley 6-10 Jr. 16.7
F 0 Jo Lual-Acuil 7-0 Jr. 9.3
G 24 Ishmail Wainright 6-5 Sr. 5.4
G 20 Manu Lecomte 5-11 Jr. 12.8
G 22 King McClure 6-3 Jr. 4.7
ABOUT KANSAS (23-3, 11-2): KU is 28-4 all-time against Baylor. The Jayhawks have won nine consecutive games and 14 of 16 in the series. KU is 11-2 at Ferrell Center with three straight victories in Waco. Coach Bill Self is 20-4 versus Baylor, inlcudubg 20-3 as KU’s coach. KU beat Baylor 73-68 on Feb. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. Baylor led by six at halftime and by one with 6:30 left. KU hit 20 of 27 free throws to BU’s 4 of 6. KU has won 23 games for the 28th consecutive season, starting in 1989-90. KU has 11 league wins for the 22nd straight season starting in 1994-95. The Jayhawks have played in three overtime games (1-2 record) for the first time since 2012-13 when KU went 2-1 in OT. KU, which hit 33 of 44 free throws in Monday’s 84-80 overtime win over West Virginia, has made 70.2 percent of its free throws in Big 12 play. KU had a 58.9 free throw percentage in nonconference games. Frank Mason has started 100 games, joining a group that includes Danny Manning (141), Raef LaFrentz (116), Aaron Miles (110), Wayne Selden (101) and Jacque Vaughn (100). Mason has made 53.3 percent (32 of 60) of his threes in Big 12 play. Mason is tied with Wayne Selden for 10th on KU’s all-time three-point field goals list (162). Josh Jackson has five double-doubles in his last six games, nine overall. Landen Lucas leads KU with a 62.3 percent field goal percentage for all games and is 13 for 21 (61.9 percent) in his last four games. Lucas has had double-digit rebounds in 10 games.
ABOUT BAYLOR (22-4, 9-4): Baylor has defeated the country’s No. 3 team three times – Arkansas in 2012 in Waco; Kansas in 2013 at Sprint Center and Kentucky in 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Baylor has never beaten a No. 2 or No. 1 squad. Baylor is 14-1 at Ferrell Center this season with its only loss coming to Kansas State 56-54 on Feb. 4. Baylor has lost three of its last five league games. Baylor has faced a second-half deficit and come back to win in 10 games. BU leads the league in scoring defense (62.2 ppg), rebound margin (plus-7.7) and blocked shots (5.0) and is holding teams to 64.5 points a game in Big 12 play, which leads the league by 7.3 ppg. BU has reached the 20-win mark for a school-record sixth straight season and ninth time in the last 10 years. Baylor is 5-2 vs. AP Top 25-ranked teams and 3-2 vs. AP Top 10 teams this season. Baylor is 4-18 against AP Top-5 teams in the Scott Drew era; 4-8 in its last 12 games. Drew is 272-176 in 14 seasons at Baylor. He is 3-20 versus Kansas. Drew is 238-107 since 2007-08, the first year he had a full allotment of scholarships. Baylor is 92-75 in Big 12 play since 2008 after going 45-131 in the league’s first 11 seasons. Baylor won the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis with wins over VCU, Michigan State and Louisville.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments