Former KU cornerback Andrew Davison dies at 37

Andrew Davison, a four-year starter at cornerback for the Kansas football team from 1998-2001, died last week at age 37.
Davison battled a heart condition for the past six years, according to a GoFundMe page put together by his family and an obituary posted by a Detroit funeral home.
He spent two years in the NFL after going undrafted, playing for the New York Jets in 2002 and Dallas Cowboys in 2003.
Former KU receiver Harrison Hill, who went against Davison each day in practice, remembers him as a competitor.
“He was like a brother to me, and I was like a brother to him,” Hill said. “He’s a great dude. I loved him.”
Hill and Davison became close at KU despite their different backgrounds. Hill came from a private high school in Wichita, while Davison arrived after being raised in Detroit’s inner city. Harrison remembers one instance, after Christmas break, when Davison returned to KU with a bullet lodged in his arm. He’d been shot in Detroit, and his doctor believed it was best to leave the fragment there.
“It’s just different worlds,” Hill said. “He’s practicing with a bullet in his bicep.”
Davison was confident in his own talent. He was one of KU’s most outspoken players, never afraid to talk about the his own abilities or those of teammates.
“Great kid,” said former KU coach Terry Allen. “Maybe you don’t want to call it free-spirited, but free-willed. He was an outgoing guy.”
Hill wasn’t surprised when Davison made the most of his opportunity as an undrafted rookie. The cornerback played for Herm Edwards in 2002 and Bill Parcells in 2003.
“If Andrew was anything, he was confident,” Hill said. “He thought he was going to make a team. He definitely was a player.”
