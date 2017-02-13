KU coach David Beaty announces departure of two staff members

Kansas coach David Beaty announced Monday that director of strength and conditioning Je’Ney Jackson and defensive-line coach Michael Slater are no longer with the program.
Jackson, who came to KU two years ago after serving a similar role for the Indiana basketball team, is leaving the college coaching profession.
“He has children who are at an age where he would like to be able to be a bigger part of their everyday lives and he thought it was in his best interest to have a job that would allow him the time to do that,” Beaty said. “We are very grateful for the foundation Je’Ney set with our strength-and-conditioning program and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”
Slater, meanwhile, did not have his contract renewed after making $170,000 last year. He was hired in February 2016 after Calvin Thibodeaux became the defensive-line coach at Oklahoma.
